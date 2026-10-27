Student of the Year gets a dark twist with After Dark trailer, Shanaya Kapoor plays double role

The trailer for Shanaya Kapoor's Student of the Year: After Dark is out. The JioHotstar series returns to the world of St. Teresa’s, but this time, the race for the coveted title takes a dark turn. Starring Shanaya in a double role, the show combines school rivalries with a murder mystery.

Student of the Year: After Dark trailer out

The story begins when Aayesha Malik, played by Shanaya, is found dead. Her twin sister Aditi refuses to believe that her death was an accident. She decides to investigate the case herself by entering St. Teresa’s and competing in the Student of the Year contest.

However, the deeper Aditi gets into the competition, the more she realises that her sister’s friends may know more than they are letting on. Everyone has something to hide, and the race to become the best student soon becomes part of the search for the killer. Aditi must navigate rivalries, secrets and suspicion to uncover the truth.

Unlike the original Student of the Year, which centred on ambition and the desire to win, Student of the Year: After Dark explores the darker side of competition. The series looks at how the pressure to succeed can affect relationships and push people to their limits. Watch the trailer of Student of the Year: After Dark here:

Shanaya Kapoor on her double role

Shanaya Kapoor said, “Playing Ayesha and Aditi has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences for me as an actor. While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn’t be more different in their personalities and the choices they make. Ayesha’s mysterious death sets the story in motion, while Aditi’s search for the truth unravels a world where appearances can be deceptive and even the closest relationships hold secrets. What appealed to me the most about Student of the Year: After Dark is how it takes a much-loved franchise into an unexpected and new territory, where the stakes go far beyond competition and winning a title. It’s this fresh and intriguing take on a familiar world that made the experience so exciting for me.”

Director Reema Maya described the series as a story about the pressures faced by young people in their pursuit of success. She said, “Student Of The Year - After Dark is grit, angst and heart. It is for the youth of now. A popular franchise reimagined for current times. The trailer is a glimpse into the new world we have created. There is so much more in store! I wanted to explore the relentless competition that our youth find themselves grappling with. What happens when the need to succeed becomes all-consuming - destroying friendships, and even oneself. Our characters are young, ambitious, flawed and certainly not above suspicion. It is a murder mystery - competition series, where the competition is part of the investigation. I had a lot of fun taking commercial tropes of characters and dissecting their psyche.”

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Student of the Year: After Dark is directed by Reema Maya. The series will stream exclusively on JioHotstar from November 13.

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