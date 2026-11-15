Student of the Year After Dark ending explained: Shanaya Kapoor's series ends with a shocking killer reveal

Student of the Year: After Dark takes viewers back to the familiar St. Teresa campus, but this time, the setting comes with a murder mystery and a darker atmosphere. In the six-episode series, Shanaya Kapoor plays twin sisters Ayesha and Aditi Malik. The story follows Aditi as she returns to the campus to investigate her sister's mysterious death. The final episode brings several secrets to light, leaving the characters with more than a few surprises. India TV has given the series a rating of 3 out of 5.

Ayesha's death becomes a mystery

The story begins with Ayesha, a popular student at St. Teresa, being found dead in a frozen lake. The police initially treat her death as an accident and close the case. However, her twin sister Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor) refuses to believe that there is nothing more to the incident. Although the sisters had been estranged for years, Aditi is convinced that something is being hidden about Ayesha's death.

Aditi returns to St. Teresa to find answers

Determined to uncover the truth, Aditi decides to investigate her sister's death herself. Despite opposition from her father and the school administration, she manages to secure admission to St. Teresa. Once on campus, she begins observing the people who were close to Ayesha, including her boyfriend Siddharth Saraiya, known as Sid, Rehan Rizvi, Tara Barman and Smriti Bisht, also known as Babydoll.

Aditi soon realises that the college's Student of the Year competition is about more than winning a title. Each contestant has their own reasons for wanting to emerge victorious, while some are equally determined to keep the events surrounding Ayesha's death a secret. Aditi eventually joins the competition, giving her an opportunity to stay close to those she suspects.

Who killed Ayesha in Student of the Year: After Dark?

In the sixth and final episode, the remaining contestants take part in a psychological challenge that uses hypnosis to bring their deepest fears and secrets to the surface. It is during this round that Aditi discovers the truth about her sister's death.

The person responsible is Tara Barman, Ayesha's best friend, who had managed to keep her involvement hidden. Tara eventually confesses to killing Ayesha, driven by her obsession with winning the Student of the Year title.

The revelation also brings another dark secret to light. Tara is the daughter of the college's former principal, Dean D'Souza, whose death had also raised questions on campus. The series reveals that Tara had manipulated her own father into taking his life, driven by the same ambition. Ayesha had discovered the truth and threatened to expose her.

The real reason behind Ayesha's death

Tara had pretended to patch things up with Ayesha before giving her sleeping pills. She then took her to a lake and drowned her in the freezing water. Aditi eventually gets the answers she had been looking for.

However, the finale does not wrap up every storyline. While Tara's confession sheds light on Ayesha's murder, questions remain about the fallout from the revelation and the larger controversy at St. Teresa.

Will there be a season 2 of Student of the Year: After Dark?

Student of the Year: After Dark premiered on November 13, 2026. As of now, there has been no official announcement about a second season.

The finale, however, leaves some room for the story to continue. While Ayesha's murder mystery is resolved, the consequences of Tara's confession and the other developments at St. Teresa remain unexplored.

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Student Of The Year After Dark Review: Shanaya Kapoor's series is a fresh take on the franchise, but not without flaws