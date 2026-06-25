Stuart Fails to Save the Universe trailer: Kevin Sussman's Stuart Bloom returns in The Big Bang Theory spinoff

New Delhi:

The trailer for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has finally been released, marking the return of Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom from The Big Bang Theory universe. The upcoming spin-off continues Stuart's story as he finds himself at the centre of an unexpected multiverse crisis, bringing back familiar faces and introducing new challenges from within the franchise.

Created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, the new addition to The Big Bang Theory universe received its title on March 19, 2025.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe trailer is out

Sharing the official trailer of The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, HBO Max on YouTube wrote, "From the world of #TheBigBangTheory, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe premieres in just one month on HBO Max. #SFTSTU." Watch the trailer below:

When is Stuart Fails to Save the Universe releasing?

Viewers can stream the comedy-drama series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe on HBO Max and the HBO platform from July 23, 2026. However, it is expected that the show may also be made available in India on the JioHotstar platform. An official confirmation regarding its India OTT platform is still awaited.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: What is the plot?

As per Deadline, the spin-off of The Big Bang Theory follows Stuart Bloom, a comic book store owner played by Kevin Sussman, who accidentally breaks a device made by Sheldon and Leonard, causing a multiverse crisis. In order to fix the damage, Stuart teams up with his girlfriend Denise, friend Bert, and quantum physicist Barry Kripke to restore reality.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: About the cast and crew

The show features an ensemble star cast which includes Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, John Ross Bowie, and Louis Mustillo in key roles. However, the comedy series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

About The Big Bang Theory

For the unversed, The Big Bang Theory first premiered in 2007 and ran successfully until its final episode in 2019. The popular sitcom starred Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar in key roles.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the show revolves around a group of highly intelligent but socially awkward scientists as they navigate friendship, relationships, and everyday life. The show's popularity led to the expansion of the franchise, including the spin-off Young Sheldon featuring Iain Armitage in the lead role.

Also Read: The Big Bang Theory spinoff gets a title, focuses on beloved characters and exploring life