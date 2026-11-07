Stranger Things spin-off announced: New prequel set before Henry Creel's troubled past in Hawkins

The Stranger Things universe is set to expand with a new live-action spin-off, titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. Announced on Stranger Things Day, the upcoming series will arrive in 2028. It will be developed by the Duffer Brothers along with Kate Trefry, who has been associated with the original show as a writer.

Stranger Things spin-off announced

Unlike the original series, which follows a group of friends in Hawkins, Indiana, the new show will take viewers back to the 1950s. Set decades before the events of Stranger Things, the prequel will introduce a different set of characters and explore a new supernatural mystery. Its timeline also places it before the events of the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which explores Henry Creel's past in Hawkins in 1959, as per Netflix's Tudum website.

Matt and Ross Duffer shared their excitement about the project in a statement. They said, “We’ve been dreaming of Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating,” say Matt and Ross Duffer. “It’s Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new … actually, we’re not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!”

Production on the spin-off will take place in New Mexico. The makers have not yet announced the cast.

Stranger Things spin-off: What we know so far

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure will be set in the 1950s and will feature new heroes, villains and a different setting. The series is expected to explore another chapter of the supernatural world introduced in the original show. With the timeline placed before The First Shadow, it will also take audiences further back into the history of Hawkins.

Stranger Things' popularity and other spin-offs

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has become one of Netflix's biggest global hits. The first four seasons have collectively received more than 1.2 billion views. Seasons 4 and 5 are also counted among the streaming platform's most popular television seasons of all time.

The franchise has also ventured into animation with Stranger Things: Tales From '85. The series follows the Hawkins group during the freezing winter of 1985, as they encounter new monsters and investigate a paranormal mystery threatening their town. Both Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming.

Also read:

Nobody Wants This 4 announced; Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's romantic comedy renewed for another season