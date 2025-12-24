Stranger Things Season 5 episode runtimes revealed: Finale runs over 2 hours Netflix has officially revealed the runtimes of all eight episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, including a two-hour-long series finale releasing on New Year’s Day.

Netflix has now revealed the run times of the final four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5. While the run times of the first four episodes were certainly not tame, they were also not as long as expectations revealed.

The runtimes that fans enjoyed for Volume 1 had runtimes that exceeded two hours, but the longest runtime for any of these episodes was just over an hour. Now the runtimes for the first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 are listed below:

Chapter One: The Crawl - 1 hour 8 minutes

Chapter Two: The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler - 54 minutes

Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap - 1 hour and 6 minutes

Chapter Four: Sorcerer - 1 hour 23 minutes

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 episode runtimes

Here are the runtimes for Stranger Things Volume 2, which will be released on Christmas Day at 5 pm PT and 8 pm ET and 6:30 am IST on December 26:

Chapter Five: Shock Jock - 1 hour and 8 minutes

Chapter Six: Escape From Camazotz - 1 hour 15 minutes

Chapter Seven: The Bridge - 1 hour and 6 minutes

How long is the Stranger Things Season 5 finale?

And here’s the airdate for the series finale, which comes out on New Year’s Eve at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET and January 1 at 6:30 am IST (India):

Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up - 2 hours and 8 minutes

This episode is much shorter compared to Season 4’s finale episode, 'The Piggyback', which lasted approximately 2.5 hours.

Interestingly, the first episode in Volume 2 is precisely equal in size to that of the first episode in Volume 1, and this is also the case with the third episode in both volumes (episodes 3 and 7).

Stranger Things Season 5 cast

In Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5, Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven, while Finn Wolfhard is seen as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair and Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers.

Other cast members includes Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin BuckleyWinona Ryder as Joyce Byers and David Harbour as Jim Hopper.

