Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 FIRST Photos: Dustin & Steve are planning something but what's Eleven up to?

Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 FIRST Photos are out. The much loved Netflix series will return on July 1 and increasing the anticipation are the new pics from the web show. The post shared by Netflix has all the main characters. The streaming giant treated fans of the show with a total of six new images from the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4. These include Steve Dustin, Eddie, Maggie, Lucas, Max, Will, Mike and other major characters.

One of the photos has the Hellfire group and their friends are seen planning something, while in the other one, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and their Russian troop are seen together. The first look also teases a moment between Max and Lucas and Eleven and Dr Brenner aka Papa. Take a look:

About Stranger Things

Back in 2016, The Duffer Brothers brought the science-fiction horror drama alive, with a bonanza of nostalgic 1970s and 1980s references. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the horror show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins. It follows the story of four friends Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) as they form an unlikely alliance with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to save their town from alien invasion.

Stranger Things to conclude with Season 5

Meanwhile, the Sci-fi horror drama series 'Stranger Things' will end with Season 5. Earlier when announcing the season 4 and 5 of it, the showrunners credited as the Duffer Brothers shared: "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for 'Stranger Things'. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons."

"It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of 'Stranger Things'; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," the letter further read.

"But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support," the letter concluded.