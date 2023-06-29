Thursday, June 29, 2023
     
  Squid Game: Lee Jin-uk & Park Gyu-young among eight others join cast of season 2

Squid Game: Lee Jin-uk & Park Gyu-young among eight others join cast of season 2

Eight new actors have joined the cast of the popular Korean drama 'Squid Game'. Netflix has shared the update, take a look.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: June 29, 2023 19:19 IST
Squid Game
Image Source : NETFLIX Squid Game season 2 update

Netflix on Thursday announced eight new names, including Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young and Won Ji-an, joining the cast of the highly-anticipated season two of Korean series "Squid Game". The streamer gave a glimpse into the follow-up chapter to the hit Korean-language fictional series at 'Tudum: A Global Fan Event', held earlier this month in Brazil. Netflix shared the casting details of the second season of the multiple Emmy-winning series on its official Twitter page.

"Patiently waiting at the station to meet the cast of #SquidGame2. Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game!" the streaming platform said.

Lee Jin-uk is known to Indian fans for K-dramas such as "I Need Romance 2012", Park's credits include "Dali & Cocky Prince". Won currently stars in the Prime Video series "HeartBeat" and Jo has worked in "Work Later, Drink Now".

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" actor Kang, Lee David of "Itaewon Class" fame, rapper Choi (better known by his stage name TOP) and Roh, known for "Once Upon a Small Town", also round out the cast of "Squid Game 2".

Series leads Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles in the upcoming installment of the show. Popular Korean actors Yim Si-wan ("Run On"), Kang Ha-neul ("Misaeng"), Park Sung-hoon ("The Glory), and Yang Dong-geun ("Cheer Up") were previously announced as the new additions to the cast of "Squid Game 2", directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

