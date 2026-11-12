Spider-Man Brand New Day OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Tom Holland's film without extra charges

The fourth instalment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to become available for streaming with a regular OTT subscription, without requiring viewers to pay an additional rental fee. The film, which initially hit Indian theatres on July 30, was earlier available for rent on platforms such as Prime Video and Zee5. Now, fans who missed watching it on the big screen or wish to revisit the film will get another opportunity to stream it online without paying extra.

When and where to stream Spider-Man: Brand New Day without extra charges

According to the details listed on Netflix, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will arrive on the platform on November 26, 2026. Viewers will be able to watch the film with a basic Netflix subscription. However, an official announcement confirming the OTT release date is still awaited from the streaming platform. Take a look:

(Image Source : NETFLIX SCREENGRAB )Screengrab showing Spider-Man: Brand New Day streaming details.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film continues Peter Parker's story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Following Doctor Strange's spell, the world has forgotten Peter's identity, leaving him to navigate life without the people closest to him knowing who he really is.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, while Zendaya reprises her role as MJ. The film also features Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka The Punisher, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Mark Ruffalo as Dr Bruce Banner aka Hulk in important roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Box office collection and review

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened strongly at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 60.60 crore on its opening day. The film went on to collect Rs 334.75 crore in its first week, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark. Its total net collection in India stands at Rs 501.01 crore after 105 days. Meanwhile, its worldwide gross collection has been recorded at Rs 23,480.60 crore.

India TV rated Spider-Man: Brand New Day 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't trying to recreate the magic of No Way Home, and that's exactly why it works. It strips Peter Parker down to his most vulnerable self and asks a simple question: who is Spider-Man when nobody remembers Peter Parker? The film has spectacle, but its biggest strength lies in its emotional core. It is about grief, identity and learning to live with loss rather than running away from it. There are flaws. The pacing wobbles at times, and a few storylines could have used more attention. Nonetheless, is Spider-Man: Brand New Day the best Spider-Man film the world has seen? No. But is it a good film and worth your time? Definitely."

Tom Holland and Zendaya's recent projects

Tom Holland and Zendaya were last seen together in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Talking about their upcoming projects, Tom Holland is expected to be seen in Avengers: Doomsday, while Zendaya will star in Dune: Part Three alongside Robert Pattinson, Timothee Chalamet and others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 18, 2026.

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