Special Ops S2 to The Family Man 3: Upcoming web series in 2024

There are many series in the OTT space whose next seasons are being awaited. These include Panchayat, Mirzapur, The Family Man, etc. There are many series that came in 2023 and now the next season can come in 2024. These includes Farzi, Khaki, Kala Pani, etc. So let's have a look at the upcoming OTT web shows in 2024.

Mirzapur 3: Two seasons of this crime series on Prime Video have arrived. In the second season, a fight was shown between Kaalin Bhaiya and Guddu Bhaiya. Guddu has captured the throne of Mirzapur. Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna were left in a dying state. Now waiting for the third season. It is expected that Kaleen Bhaiya will return. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles.

