Special Ops new season release date: What to expect from Kay Kay Menon starrer?

Special Ops 2 web series is one of the most anticipated shows of this year. Critically acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon will once again be seen in the role of Himmant Singh. However, the series that was earlier scheduled to release on July 11 will now be released next week. Yes! Special Ops season 2 will be released on July 18 now. However, makers have revealed that all the episodes of the series will be released together and no part 1 and part 2 strategy. Jio Hotstar had followed the same strategy with The Night Manager, Freelancer and Aakhri Sach. While you wait for one more week for the Special Ops new season to release, let's have a look at the plot and subplots of the sequel.

Special Ops is based on the issues of cyber crime and artificial intelligence. However, while talking to India TV, the veteran actor had revealed that the main plot of Special Ops is cyber crime. Menon, while discussing cyber crime, said that he knows the cyber world. 'My character, Himmat Singh and Vinay Pathak's character are not very familiar with the cyber world. This is the reason why both are taking the help of a technical expert. So there also it is not that I am a great technical expert. There were a lot of technical words which I did not understand. I was told about them,' the actor added.

While Sajjad Delafrooz played the villain in the first season, this time Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen playing the antagonist. The actor has already shown his grey-sided character range in his debut film Mardaani. While talking about his character, Tahir said, 'I was very excited about Special Ops 2 because it was my new entry in a successful franchise. Apart from Neeraj sir (director Neeraj Pandey), another big reason was Kay Kay sir. There are very few actors who can play both negative and positive characters equally well. Be it his film 'Shaurya' or 'Haider'. I would not say that it is easy, but we enjoy it.'

The first season of the web series Special Ops came during the COVID-19 pandemic. After this, the makers came up with a prequel titled Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. now its second season is going to knock on OTT. Other than Kay Kay Menon and Tahir Raj Bhasin, the sequel also features Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor, Muzamil Ibrahim, Vinay Pathak, Saiyami Kher and Parmeet Sethi among others. Special Ops 2 will release on Jio Hotstar on July 18, 2025.

