Special Ops 2 to Aap Jaisa Koi, a look at OTT releases of the week The second week of July has a lot stored for OTT fans. Several anticipated films and series are releasing digitally. Let's have a look at the list.

New Delhi:

The first week of July was great in terms of entertainment. Interesting films and series were released on OTT. This trend is going to continue in the second week as well. If you do not feel like going to the theatre, then you can get a dose of entertainment on OTT, sitting at home. This is the list of series films releasing this week

Moonwalk

This Malayalam film is going to knock on OTT this week. The date is July 8. This film was released in theatres in May this year. Vinod AK has directed the film. It is based on a group of teenage friends. The film is based on the theme of dance. It can be seen on JioHotstar.

Ziam

It is a Thai zombie action film that will knock Netflix. It can be seen on the OTT platform from July 9. It is a zombie-action film that revolves around Sing, who is a Muay Thai fighter by profession. The lead role is played by Mark Prien Suparat.

Ballard

Hollywood film 'Ballard' will be released on Prime Video from July 9. The series revolves around LAPD Detective Renee Ballard, portrayed by Maggie Q handling a new cold case division

Aap Jaisa Koi

Now let's talk about the most special film of this week. 'Aap Jaisa Koi' starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh is a romantic drama film. It can be seen on Netflix from July 11.

Special Ops 2

The second season of the popular series 'Special Ops' is going to be released this week. KK Menon is returning as Himmat Singh. 'Special Ops 2' will stream on JioHotstar from July 11. This series is one of the most anticipated sequels of 2025.

Narivetta

Malayalam film 'Narivetta is also in the list. This film of South actor Tovino Thomas will be available on Sony Liv from July 11.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar Death Anniversary: 'Tragedy King' gave most films with which Bollywood actress?