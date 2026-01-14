Space Gen - Chandrayaan on JioHotstar: Fans hail Nakuul Mehta-Shriya Saran's series after trailer release The Space Gen: Chandrayaan trailer, starring Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran, showcases the journey of Indian space engineers after Chandrayaan 2. It has been receiving praise from audiences for its gripping and emotional storytelling.

New Delhi:

The official trailer of JioHotstar's highly anticipated series Space Gen: Chandrayaan was recently released online by the makers. Since its release, it has been receiving praise from audiences on social media.

Created by Arunabh Kumar, the series stars Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Gopal Datt, and others in lead roles. The show follows the story of Indian space engineers who face mounting pressure to redeem themselves after the unexpected outcome of the Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan trailer is out

The trailer of Space Gen: Chandrayaan showcases the tense and emotional journey of Indian space engineers after the Chandrayaan 2 mission. It also features the pivotal moment when the newly appointed ISRO chief took a bold step by trusting the same team again, setting them on a path toward redemption.

Fans react to Space Gen - Chandrayaan trailer

The trailer video has been lauded for its gripping storyline and realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by Indian space engineers after the Chandrayaan 2 mission. Fans have expressed excitement on social media platforms, calling it the kind of show they've been eagerly waiting for.

One YouTube comment read, "After mission Mangal, I am waiting for this type of movie to watch. Hope I will be good, as tvf is working (sic)." Another added, "Sooo hyped for this!! (sic)."

Space Gen: Chandrayaan release date

Viewers can start streaming Space Gen: Chandrayaan on the JioHotstar platform from January 23, 2026.

Space Gen Chandrayaan: Production details

The series Space Gen: Chandrayaan is directed by Anant Singh and produced by Vijay Koshy under The Viral Fever (TVF). The music is composed by Rohan Rohan, with the script written by Shubham Sharma, Prashant Kumar, and Nitin Tewari.

