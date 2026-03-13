South OTT releases this week: Couple Friendly, Pennum Porattum, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, and more

New Delhi:

The second Friday of March 2026 was a treat for cinema lovers, as a variety of South Indian films from different genres premiered on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Zee 5.

From the romantic drama Couple Friendly to the Malayalam animal drama Pennum Porattum and the comedy-drama Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, there is something for every kind of movie lover. Let's take a look at where you can stream these films on OTT.

South OTT releases this week

1. Couple Friendly OTT release

Couple Friendly is a romantic drama starring Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It premiered on the OTT platform on March 13, 2026. Viewers can stream the film in Tamil and Telugu.

2. Pennum Porattum OTT release

Pennum Porattum is a Malayalam drama about a woman and her dog who face public hostility, triggering hidden tensions within a village. The film stars Subhash Chandran, Rajesh Madhavan, and Raisa Radhakrishnan in the lead roles. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

3. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi on OTT

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a Telugu comedy-drama starring Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Edin Rose in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Ram, whose wine business proposal gets rejected, leading him to Spain where he meets Manasa. The plot unfolds as he faces complications and tries to resolve personal conflicts involving two different women. It is available to stream on Zee 5.

4. Funky OTT release

Funky is a Telugu comedy-drama about Maya, a young woman who lives to dance, but later finds her dreams challenged by reality. The film is directed by Anudeep KV and stars Kayadu Lohar, Vishwak Sen, and VK Naresh.

The movie can be streamed on Netflix in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and is available as Mazzaq in Hindi and Tamil.

