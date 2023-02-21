Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Social media infuencer-dancer Noor Afshan to make OTT debut with a thriller web show?

Social media infuencer-dancer Noor Afshan to make OTT debut with a thriller web show?

Noor Afshan has been showcasing exemplary dance skills through her video. Most of the dance covers by Noor have impressed the netizens which eventually helped her garner a huge fan base on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2023 13:19 IST
Noor Afshan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOOR AFSHAN Noor Afshan

Dancer and social media sensation Noor Afshan has been making waves on the internet with her videos. Her dance covers on various songs go viral as soon as she drops them on Instagram. After taking social media by storm, the actress is all set to make her breakthrough on OTT. As per the latest speculations, Noor Afshan has bagged her first web series with an OTT giant. Sources close to the actress suggest that she is in talks for a thriller web show. However, further details about the show are kept under wraps.

Noor Afshan has been showcasing exemplary dance skills through her video. Most of the dance covers by Noor have impressed the netizens which eventually helped her garner a huge fan base on social media. She has worked with some of the best creators and influencers and many of her dance covers have been with choreographer and actor Prem Vats. The duo has lit up the internet with their performances in videos like 'Sami Sami', 'Titliaan' and 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag'.

Now that she is making her OTT debut, all eyes are on Noor Afshan. Many are not aware that Noor had earlier got an offer for a feature film. However, she was in quest for an impactful role. It seems that the untiled web series will portray Noor Afshan is a different avatar.

On the work front, Noor Afshan has many brand collaborations in the pipeline. She is rumoured to make her music video debut with a notable record label.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Case Update: Sheezan Khan files for bail days after chargesheet

Latest Web Series News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Top News

Related Ott News

Latest News