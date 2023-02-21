Social media infuencer-dancer Noor Afshan to make OTT debut with a thriller web show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOOR AFSHAN Noor Afshan

Dancer and social media sensation Noor Afshan has been making waves on the internet with her videos. Her dance covers on various songs go viral as soon as she drops them on Instagram. After taking social media by storm, the actress is all set to make her breakthrough on OTT. As per the latest speculations, Noor Afshan has bagged her first web series with an OTT giant. Sources close to the actress suggest that she is in talks for a thriller web show. However, further details about the show are kept under wraps.

Noor Afshan has been showcasing exemplary dance skills through her video. Most of the dance covers by Noor have impressed the netizens which eventually helped her garner a huge fan base on social media. She has worked with some of the best creators and influencers and many of her dance covers have been with choreographer and actor Prem Vats. The duo has lit up the internet with their performances in videos like 'Sami Sami', 'Titliaan' and 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag'.

Now that she is making her OTT debut, all eyes are on Noor Afshan. Many are not aware that Noor had earlier got an offer for a feature film. However, she was in quest for an impactful role. It seems that the untiled web series will portray Noor Afshan is a different avatar.

On the work front, Noor Afshan has many brand collaborations in the pipeline. She is rumoured to make her music video debut with a notable record label.

