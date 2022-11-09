Sita Ramam Hindi on OTT: When & Where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-Rashmika Mandanna's film, Trailer, Cast

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOTSTAR Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam Hindi on OTT: After performing exceptionally well at the box office, Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur period romantic drama is set to release Disney+ Hotstar. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. In case you missed watching the Hindi version of film in theaters, here's how you can watch it online.

Sita Ramam (Hindi) on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time

The Hindi version of the Telugu blockbuster 'Sita Ramam' is set to premiere on November 18 on Hotstar, the streamer announced.

How to Watch Sita Ramam Hindi online

If you have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, you can watch Sita Ramam and many more latest South films online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them at ease.

Sita Ramam's actors on film's OTT premiere:

The romance drama Sita Ramam opened in theatres on August 5 and released globally on Prime Video in September in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu language. Dulquer Salmaan said he feels extremely fortunate to be a part of a film like "Sita Ramam", which is universal. "It is visually spectacular, which is why it has struck a chord with the audience. I am sure that with more people getting to watch in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar, they will get struck by its beautiful cinematography and unique story," the actor said in a statement.

Mrunal Thakur, who made her Telugu debut with the movie, said she is thrilled to present the film to new set of audiences on OTT. "I am excited that now a whole new base of audiences will view the film in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar and fall in love with Sita and Ram’s story," she said.

ALSO READ: Breathe Into the Shadows Twitter Review: Is Abhishek Bachchan-Amit Sadh starrer worth watching?

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who has also penned the script, said "Sita Ramam" was created on a large canvas with the vision of breaking language barriers. "Its relatable storyline features a romance that can be understood and enjoyed by everyone. I am excited for the film to be released on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi," Raghavapudi said.

Sita Ramam Cast

Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram

Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi / Princess Noor Jahan

Rashmika Mandanna as Afreen / Waheeda

Sumanth as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma

Tharun Bhascker as Balaji

Gautham Vasudev Menon as Major Selvan

Vennela Kishore as Durjoy Sharma

Murali Sharma as Subramanyam

Prakash Raj as Brigadier Y. K. Joshi

"Sita Ramam" narrates a love story through letters between Princess Noor Jahan alias Sita Mahalakshmi (Thakur) and Lieutenant Ram (Salmaan). The film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Swapna Cinemas and Vyjanthi Movies.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna says Internet trolling affected her relationships; blasts trolls for negativity & hate

Sita Ramam Hindi Trailer

Latest Web Series News