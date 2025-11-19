Single Papa: Kunal Khemmu, Prajakta Koli's Netflix film announced with first poster | See Post Being led by Kunal Kemmu, the series Single Papa, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza and Prajakta Koli amongst others. The makers shared an official note on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

Netflix is set to bring audiences a chaotic story with Single Papa. The family comedy seems to be bringing the madness and magic of the modern Indian family.

The OTT giant took to their social profiles to share the official announcement with OTT audiences. Prajakta Koli, who has worked with Netflix through Mismatched, will be seen making a comeback on the digital platform.

Single Papa plot

Being led by Kunal Kemmu, the series revolves around Gaurav Gehlot, aka GG, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as 'work in progress.' His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him.

What will follow there after is kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Single Papa cast and makers

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan as the executive producer, and directing alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.

Kunal Kemmu will be seen in the role of Gaurav Gehlot, is an unlikely dad who’s equal parts determined, delightfully disoriented, and taking baby steps from man-child to man. The series promises a relatable, feel-good family watch, celebrating love, laughter, and a whole lot of drama, desi-style.

The series also features an ensemble cast including Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza and Prajakta Koli amongst others. From it's poster point of view, Single Papa seems like a family entertainer that is all about love, laughter and showing up when it matters most.

Kunal Khemu and Prajakta Koli's show Single Papa will hit Netflix on December 12.

Also Read: Tere Ishq Mein: Release date, trailer and plot of Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s new film