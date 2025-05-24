Sikandar OTT release date: Know when and where to watch Salman Khan's starrer online? Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's starrer 'Sikandar' is set to release on OTT this month. Read on to know when and where you can watch this film online.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Sikandar, which hit the silver screens worldwide on March 30, 2025, is gearing up for its digital release this month. The action thriller film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Read further to know when and where you can catch this film online.

Those who couldn't watch this action thriller on the big screens can watch it virtually, as the makers of the film have announced the Sikandar OTT release date on Saturday. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer will be made available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The OTT giant shared this news on social media platforms.

Sikandar OTT release date

Taking to the Instagram handle, Netflix revealed the Sikandar OTT release date and captioned the post as, "Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix."

Check the post below:

About the story and cast

The story revolves around a fiery youth who confronts a strong network of corruption. The plot continues when he fights for the rights of the common people in a nation gripped by injustice. Besides Salman, the Bollywood film features Rashmika Mandanna, Vishal Vashishtha, Kishore Kumar G, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar and Ananth Mahadevan in the lead roles.

Work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's directorial Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. He will next be seen in the second instalment of the 2014 film Kick, titled Kick 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. On the other hand, Rashmika was last seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava and will be next seen in the crime thriller 'Kuberaa'.

