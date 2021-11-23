SidNaaz fans come in support of Shehnaaz Gill as Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh releases on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Honsla Rakh

Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa's romantic comedy Honsla Rakh releases on OTT on 24th November. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film is a romantic comedy about father-son bond and modern-day relationships. Marking Diljit Dosanjh’s debut as a film producer, Honsla Rakh received an overwhelming response in theatres, making it a blockbuster hit. The film is jointly produced by Daljit Thind under the banner of Thind Motion Films & Story Time Productions.



Ever since it was announced that the film will be making its way to OTT, SidNaaz fans came in support of Sehnaaz Gill, who recently lost her close friend Sidharth Shukla. 'SidNaaz is the tag given to Sidharth and Shehnaaz by their fans. Here's how fans reacted:

Set in Vancouver, Canada, Honsla Rakh is about a lovable, rooted, desi, Punjabi young man, a single father whose life centers around his 7-year-old son. It all goes well until he decides to find a mother for his child and incidentally stumbles upon his ex who is back in the city after a 7-year hiatus. Replete with comedy and heartfelt moments, Honsla Rakh promises an entertaining watch delving on modern day relationships and its oddities.



As Honsla Rakh releases on Amazon Prime Video, lead actor and producer Diljit Dosanjh said, “Honsla Rakh is special for more reasons than one. Not only does it mark my debut as a producer but also narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions that’s sure to strike a chord with the audience. I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this film and take this beautiful story to a wide expanse of audience across the globe at once, and give them a chance to enjoy it at their convenience and from the comfort of their homes.”



Echoing similar sentiments, producer Daljit Thind added, “Audiences who watched the film in cinema halls, loved the film, and as a producer it’s the best feeling. I am delighted with the digital release of Honsla Rakh”

Honsla Rakh will release in Punjabi on Prime Video on 24h November in India.