Shreyas Iyer's sister Shrestha becomes first contestant evicted from Lock Upp Season 2

New Delhi:

The reality show Lock Upp Season 2 is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The show has been the talk of the town since day one, featuring several big stars from the television world. It is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The show's sixth episode streamed on Saturday, during which the first eviction took place. Let's see what happened on the Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp Season 2.

Kangana Ranaut made an entry

Kangana Ranaut made an entry on Lock Upp Season 2. She set out to identify the contestant she perceived as the most genuine person. She began by naming herself, then put everyone to the test, starting the game with Sunita Ahuja. The actress also commented on Sunita Ahuja's gameplay. She then questioned Riaz, who has 27 million followers, about why he remained so quiet.

Kangana exposed the contestants one by one, pointing out who was visible and who wasn't. She reprimanded contestants like Dheeraj and Ram Kapoor for not taking the show seriously, questioning why they were there in the first place.

Who stayed and who got eliminated?

The show's first eviction took place during this episode. Five contestants had been nominated for eviction. The list of contestants at risk included names like Shreshta Iyer, Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola, and Madhuri Jain Grover. Among them, Sufi was declared safe. Kangana Ranaut then summoned the remaining four contestants to a different area to question them.

Kangana questioned Shreshta and confronted her with the label of being a "privileged brat". She was asked why she should be saved and what she had actually done during the week; she was described as being confused. Meanwhile, Akanksha was accused of being an "attention seeker", a label she embraced positively. Amidst this, Kangana declared Shreya Kalra safe. The questioning session with Riteish and Farah continued for the remaining contestants.

Ultimately, Akanksha was saved through the voting process, while Shreshta Iyer got evicted.

Heated atmosphere in Lock Upp

Following Shreshta's eviction, the atmosphere inside Lock Upp became heated over the issue regarding Akanksha Chamola's bisexuality. Akanksha got into a fierce argument with Shreya Kalra. Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad were seen trying to reason with her.

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola admits dating women before marrying Gaurav Khanna in Lock Upp Season 2