Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and rapper Badshah are all set to bring music, laughter and fun to Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. The two singers will appear on the upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma's show, where they will share the stage for musical performances and entertaining conversations.

The latest episode will mark Shreya Ghoshal's debut on Kapil Sharma's show after 14 years. As per the released promo, during the episode, the singer will reveal the reason behind her long wait, adding a humorous twist to the conversation.

Badshah calls Shreya Ghoshal 'real BadBoy Shah'

In the promo, Badshah pulls Shreya's leg during their conversation. Calling her mischievous, the rapper jokingly refers to her as the "real BadBoy Shah", leaving everyone in splits.

Shreya also shares what she thinks about Badshah's personality and reveals that she calls him 'pookie'. Talking about the rapper, she says, "Woh (Badshah) jitne baddie dikhte hain, utne hi softie hain andar."

Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sharing the promo online, Netflix India wrote, "Sur bhi honge, swag bhi hoga aur entertainment toh pakka hai! Watch Shreya Ghoshal & Badshah on The Great Indian Kapil Show on 21st November 2026 at 8 PM, streaming only on Netflix (sic)." Watch the promo here:

Apart from the musical performances and conversations, the episode will also feature comedy acts by comedians Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

When and where to watch the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5?

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, will premiere this Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari promote Yeh Prem Mol Liya on Kapil Sharma's show

Earlier, celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari appeared on Kapil Sharma's show along with the team of their upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. They were there to promote the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Saumya Tandon, Supriya Pathak and others.

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