Shilpa Shinde enters Lock Upp 2 as first wild card, clashes with Shivangi Joshi | Video

New Delhi:

TV actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has officially entered Lock Upp Season 2 as the show's first wild card contestant, and she wasted no time making her presence felt. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress entered the Netflix reality show on Sunday, July 5.

In the latest promo for the upcoming episode, she is seen locking horns with several contestants, particularly Shivangi Joshi, sparking a heated argument inside the house.

Shilpa Shinde enters Lock Upp 2 as first wild card

On Sunday, the makers shared a promo announcing the season's first wild card contestant, Shilpa Shinde. In the video, she was heard saying, "Suna hai sab log andar apni-apni gaddi jamae baithe hain. Lekin unhein keh do jab tak koi bahar ka andar kadam nahi rakhta, tab tak hi unka raaj chalta rahega (I've heard everyone inside has already settled comfortably on their thrones. But tell them their reign will only last until someone from the outside steps in)." Take a look below:

Shilpa Shinde clashes with Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp 2

In the latest promo shared by Netflix on Instagram, the contestants were seen refusing to eat the food served to them. Because of this, host Riteish Deshmukh lost his cool and was seen scolding Sunita Ahuja, asking her to stop worrying about everyone else and focus on herself.

Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor appears disappointed with the situation and says he no longer wants to eat, adding that the makers can eliminate him because he doesn't think he belongs on a show like this, saying, "Please eliminate me, because I don't think I belong to this show."

Later, when Shilpa Shinde entered the show as a wild card, it changed the whole dynamics of the show as she was seen in heated arguments with everyone. What was highlighted in the promo was her interaction with Shivangi Joshi, as Shivangi accuses Shilpa of trying to dominate others through her behaviour and gestures. Shilpa quickly fires back, asking, "Why are you shouting?"

At the end of the promo, Shilpa was also seen taking a dig at contestants for playing the game in herd. She said, "Jhund mein helna hai beshak khelo" (If you want to play in a herd, go ahead and play.) For the unversed, the Netflix Lock Upp 2 airs from Saturday to Thursday, starting at 8 PM.

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola admits dating women before marrying Gaurav Khanna in Lock Upp Season 2