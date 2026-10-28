Shahid Kapoor reveals he changed Ishaan Khatter's diapers, new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show out

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter are set to bring some festive fun to Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, as seen in the latest promo of the episode. The special Diwali episode will feature the trio together for the first time on an OTT platform.

Shahid, Mira and Ishaan in new episode of Kapil Sharma's show

Shahid and Ishaan will take over the stage with their energetic performance to the popular track ‘Zingaat’. The two brothers will also share some playful moments, giving viewers a glimpse into their bond.

One of the highlights comes when Shahid talks about watching Ishaan grow up. Recalling their childhood days, the actor shared a hilarious take on how their roles could reverse as they grow older. “Bachpan mein maine iske diaper badle hai aur budhape mein ye keh raha hai ye mere badal dega," the Kabir Singh actor is heard saying.

The remark captures the brothers' easy equation, with plenty of teasing and affection. Their appearance promises a mix of family stories and laughter, with Mira joining them for the festive celebration. She, too, makes her TV appearance and will be seen talking about their marriage. Recently, she also starred in a talk show hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here is the promo of the episode:

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Can't wait to see three of them together for the first time", "I'm so excited for this episode", "Hum first hum first", and others.

When will the episode featuring Shahid, Mira and Ishaan air?

Titled ‘Diwali Ka Tyo-ha-ha-ha-har’, the episode will bring together music, masti and light-hearted conversations. The special promises to add a dose of celebrity fun to the festival of lights.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is streaming on Netflix. Tune in for the Diwali episode featuring Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter.

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 5, every Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix.

When did Shahid and Mira marry?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, in an arranged marriage setup. The duo are parents to two children - a girl, Misha and a son, Zain.

Ishaan Khatter is Shahid's half-brother. He was born to Shahid's mother, Neelima Azeem, and her former husband, Rajesh Khattar.

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