Scoop Twitter Reactions: Karishma Tanna looks fierce, fans call new Hindi web series 'phenomenal'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Scoop Twitter Reactions: Karishma Tanna looks fierce

Scoop Twitter Reactions: Directed by award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, new Hindi web series Scoop has impressed the viewer on its release day itself. The web show released on Netflix on June 2 and is based on the biographical novel 'Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison', penned by former journalist Jigna Vora, who was one of the prime accused in the Dey murder case. It stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani in the main roles.

Scoop started streaming on Netflix ahead of the 12th anniversary of the killing of Mumbai crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey and promised to revive the memories of his gory end by the omnipresent mafia. Those who have watched the series are highly impressed with Hansal Mehta's direction as well as Karishma Tanna's performance. Twitterati has called the web series 'phenomenal' and a 'must-watch'.

Talking about Scoop, a Twitter user said, "Acting, storytelling…Everything is top notch! All the lead actors - Karishma, Zeeshan, Harman… were anyway fabulous but I especially loved the actor who played Jagtap, such a natural actor." Another tweeted, "Excellent & captivating series!! Binged all night!! Karishma Tanna was outstanding!! #Scoop"

Check out the reactions here-

Jigna Vora, on whose book the series is based, was one of the prime accused in the Jyotirmoy Dey murder case. But after a harrowing seven years' ordeal, she was finally acquitted in 2018 and her acquittal was upheld by Bombay High Court in 2019.

Speaking about creating the first season of 'Scoop', director and co-creator Hansal Mehta said: "As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In aScoop', I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show.

"All of this would not have been possible without Netflix and Matchbox Shots who nurtured our deep dive into the personal and professional world of Jagruti Pathak, allowing our vision to blossom. With Netflix, the process of creation is always exciting and collaborative. Season one is just the beginning. I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further."

DON'T MISS

Asur 2 Twitter Review: Fans calls Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's new Hindi web series a 'MASTERPIECE'

Asur 2, Scoop to The Night Manager Season 2: Web Series releasing in June 2023 on various OTT platforms | LIST

5 Top teenage Netflix web series you cannot miss | XO, Kitty to Sex Education

Latest Web Series News