Suriya and Naslen's action thriller Scene is gearing up for its digital premiere. Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the film initially hit theatres on November 6, 2026 and has been running in cinemas for nearly three weeks. While the makers are yet to officially announce its OTT release date, the film's digital streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix.

According to media reports, Scene is expected to arrive on the streaming platform on December 4, following the completion of its four-week theatrical window. Here's everything you need to know about the film's OTT release and box office performance.

Scene OTT release: When and where to watch

As per the details available on the film's promotional posters, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights to Scene. While an official streaming date is yet to be confirmed, media reports suggest that the film could premiere on December 4, 2026.

It is worth noting that the reported OTT release date suggests that Scene will arrive on the platform after completing its four-week theatrical run. Viewers will be able to watch Suriya and Naslen's action thriller on Netflix once it makes its digital debut. However, audiences will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers or the streaming platform.

Scene box office collection so far

Scene was released in theatres on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali weekend. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 152.02 crore in net earnings at the Indian box office so far, while its gross collection stands at Rs 176.58 crore.

As per the figures available on November 25 at 7 pm, the film collected Rs 32 lakh on Day 20. It was also running across 570 shows in India on the same day. The film's daily earnings have now dropped to the lakhs in its third week of theatrical run.

Scene: Cast and crew details

The Tamil action thriller Scene features Suriya, Naslen, Nazriya Nazim, Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan and others. It is backed by Jyotika and Suriya under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. Sushin Shyam has composed the music for the film, and the editing is done by Ajmal Sabu.

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