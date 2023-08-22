Tuesday, August 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ott
  5. Scam 2003: The Telgi Story trailer out: Hansal Mehta unveils Abdul Karim Telgi’s life | Watch

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story trailer out: Hansal Mehta unveils Abdul Karim Telgi’s life | Watch

The trailer of the highly anticipated series 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' was unveiled on August 22. Co-directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, the series features Gagan dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2023 21:42 IST
Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi in 'Scam 2023'.
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi in 'Scam 2023'.

The makers finally released the much-anticipated trailer of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The highly anticipated crime-thriller show will see the story of India’s biggest stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi unfold. As the mastermind attempts to navigate hurdles to achieve success. The trailer of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story didn't reveal who plays the mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi in the thriller series. The trailer dropped on Tuesday evening, reveals theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar will essay the protagonist.

In the trailer, Telgi is seen uttering yet another valid dialogue, “Jis din aapne saamne wale ki zaroorat samajh li, samajh lo uss din aapne dhandha samajh lia”. Telgi smiles as the pulsating signature theme of Scam 1992 kicks in in the background. The rest of the trailer shows the authorities trying to trace down Telgi. 

The trailer ends with Telgi recording a person of authority (probably a politician) discussing a bribe with him and then storing the recorded tape on his shelf along with several others. He signs off at the end of the trailer, singing the title track of Samir Malkan's 1994 action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

While Hansal Mehta is only the showrunner this time, the second installment is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Scam 2003 is produced by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment and will premiere on OTT platform Sony LIV on September 1.

Hansal Mehta last directed Scoop on Netflix. The crime thriller series starred Karishma Tanna in the lead role of an investigative journalist.

Latest Web Series News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section

Top News

Related Ott News

Latest News