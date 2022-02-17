Follow us on Image Source : IMDB/FILEIMAGE Scam 1992 to The Big Shot, gear up for a high-octane week with THESE enthralling movies & shows

A mundane weekly routine often leads to boredom and the need to change your routine. If you’re looking to add excitement to your week, a new binge-watch list is exactly what we recommend. Whether you’re looking for a sports drama or a crime thriller, our below recommendations cater to fans across varied genres. Here’s a list of exhilarating movies & shows across various OTT platforms that will make for an action-packed week.

1) All American – Colors Infinity

All American follows the story of a rising high school American football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds—Crenshaw and Beverly Hills—begin to collide. Viewers can catch the show airs on Colors Infinity, Monday to Friday between 10pm to 11pm.

2) Dexter: New Blood – Voot Select

Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, he is now living under an assumed name in Upstate New York, Iron Lake, far from his original home in Miami. What follows will leave viewers on the edge of their seats as another murder mystery unfolds.

3) The Big Short – Netflix India

One of the more comprehensive and thorough studies of the American financial system, this award-winning movie focuses on the events leading up to the 2007 housing market crash that eventually triggered the 2008 global financial crisis. To make the intense financial jargon accessible to people who do not belong to the finance industry, the movie employed the unconventional technique of breaking the fourth wall by the narrator and cameo appearances by famous celebrities like Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, chef Anthony Bourdain, and economist Richard Thaler, who gave explainers about tough financial concepts. The movie stars Christian Bale, Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell.

4) Too Big To Fall – Disney+Hotstar

Based on Andrew Ross Sorkin’s non-fictional book, the movie follows everything that was done before and after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, a key factor in the 2008 global financial collapse. It focuses on the actions of the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve System during the early stages of the collapse. It stars William Hurt, Paul Giamatti, Topher Grace, Cynthia Nixon, and Bill Pullman.

5) Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story – SonyLIV

Set in 1980's and 90's Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who took the stock market to dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall. Set in early 90's Bombay, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story captures the meteoric rise and fall of Harshad Mehta- the flamboyant big bull of the stock market.