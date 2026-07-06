Satluj makers urge fans not to support piracy after Diljit Dosanjh's film gets removed from OTT

New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj has become the talk of the town ever since it was removed from the ZEE5 India platform just days after its release. Now, on Monday, the streaming platform issued a statement assuring viewers that it is making every effort to restore Satluj.

Addressing the issue through its official social media handle, the OTT platform urged audiences not to support piracy and requested patience while it works to bring Satluj back as soon as possible.

Satluj makers urge fans not to support piracy

On Monday, Zee 5 India took to its X handle and wrote, "We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you." The note read, "We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours - Don't Support Piracy." Take a look below:

Ranvir Shorey reacts as Satluj gets removed from OTT

Actor Ranvir Shorey also expressed disappointment over the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj from ZEE5 India just days after its release. Reacting to ZEE5 India's official statement, Ranvir wrote, "Utterly disappointing to hear ‘Satluj’ had been pulled! Have been waiting to watch it! For a land that has an ancient history and heritage of learning from stories, I don’t know why we keep emboldening a culture of burying them (sic)."

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from OTT after release

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanjh's controversial film Satluj, previously titled Panjab 95, was quietly released on the ZEE5 platform on July 3, 2026. However, it was taken down on Sunday night. Sharing an official statement on Instagram, ZEE5 India wrote, "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At Zee5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

The statement further read, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering."

Diljit Dosanjh's first reaction after Satluj's OTT takedown

On Sunday night, Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the film's removal from OTT by sharing a video clip from the film Satluj on Instagram. The video featured a note that read, "I challenge the darkness." For the caption, he wrote in Punjabi that roughly translates to, "#IChallengeTheDarkness Martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95. The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Khalra Sahib."

Social media users and fans have also expressed their disappointment, claiming that the film suddenly stopped playing while they were watching it, leaving them unable to finish it.

Also Read: After Satluj row, Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal's The India Story awaits CBFC certification ahead of release