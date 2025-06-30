Sarzameen: Ibrahim Ali Khan's second film with Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran has been officially announced After playing a lover boy in Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim will now be seen playing a terrorist in Dharma Productions' Sarzameen. The film will release on Jio Hotstar on July 25.

After Maa, Kajol will now be seen in a patriotic thriller. The film is titled Sarzameen and has been in discussion for quite some time now. Sarzameen features Prithviraj Sukumaran opposite Kajol and will mark the second film of Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim. After playing a lover boy in Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim will now be seen playing a terrorist in Dharma Productions' Sarzameen. On Monday, the makers shared an announcement video, giving an official get go the OTT film.

Announcement video is out now

In the video, Kajol can be seen in the role of an anxious wife, whose husband is on a mission. On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who can be seen in the Army uniform, is seen in the valleys of Kashmir, fighting against terrorism. At the end of the announcement video, Ibrahim Ali Khan is seen in a wild look. Karan Johar has also shared the video on his Instagram. 'Sarzameen ki salamati se badhkar kuch nahi,' read the caption.

Watch the announcement video here:

It is worth noting that Ibrahim is yet to make his theatrical debut. His first film with Khushi Kapoor was also released on Netflix and Sarzameen too is an OTT film. On the other hand, Kajol's latest release Maa is performing well at the box office after receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other end, was last seen in L2: Empuraan. The Mohanlal starrer is directed by Sukumaran and also has a pivotal role to play in the film. After an underwhelming performance at the box office, the film is out on Jio Hotstar.

About the film

The film is directed by Kayoze Irani, Boman Irani's son, who had earlier directed Ajeeb Daastaans. Sarzameen is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Star Studios. The story and screenplay are written by Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh.

The film will release on Jio Hotstar on July 25.

