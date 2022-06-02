Watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Amazon Prime Video: Know cost per view, who can watch and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ URSTRULYMAHESH Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh star in the Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now available for ‘Early Access’ rentals at Rs 199, on Amazon Prime Video. From June 2, viewers can get early access to the movie, before digital subscription, with the newly launched ‘Movie Rentals’ on Prime Video.

After providing popular films like KGF: Chapter 2 and Runway 34, Prime Video offers another fan-favourite for early access rentals. Directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankarunder, Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju.

It revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter's father, an MP and industrialist. Mahesh Babu woos the audience with song and dance and his action avatar, providing a high dose of entertainment. Released on May 12, 2022, the film set the box office ablaze and was appreciated for its performances and entertainment value.

Commenting on the film’s digital release through Early Access Rentals on Prime Video, Mahesh Babu said, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice.”

Adding further, Keerthy Suresh said, “Streaming services have played a huge role in taking local stories far and wide, and I have been lucky to have experienced the power of video streaming with my past few movies. I am certain that the digital release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video will give viewers across the country, who may have missed watching the movie in theatres, a chance to engage with a story that is local, relatable and highly entertaining.”