Samay Raina wraps India's Got Latent 2 with Season 1 contestants, skips point system and gives each Rs 1 lakh

Comedian Samay Raina has brought India's Got Latent 2 to a special conclusion with a finale episode featuring several familiar faces from Season 1. Unlike the previous episodes, the finale followed a different format, with no scoring system and a cash prize for every participant. Samay announced that each contestant would receive Rs 1 lakh, making the episode special for those returning to the show.

Samay Raina announces Rs 1 lakh prize for every participant

As the episode began, Samay introduced the panel members, including Raftaar, Balraj Ghai and Sahil Kale. He then revealed that the finale would not follow the usual scoring format. Instead, every participant would receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, regardless of their performance.

The announcement set the tone for the episode, which brought back several participants who had previously appeared on India's Got Latent Season 1. The special reunion gave them another opportunity to showcase their talent on the platform.

Kaishav Jha, Praveen Bairwa return for finale

Among the returning participants was Kaishav Jha, who delivered a poetry performance during the episode. He was followed by Praveen Bairwa, who also presented a poetry act.

Impressed by Praveen's performance, Samay went a step further and gifted him two Ai+ Nova smartphones. The episode also featured Pratik Sangale, a drummer, who showcased his musical talent.

Banti Banerjee, Kushal Bhanushali feature in bonus moments

The finale also included several bonus performances from familiar participants. Stand-up comedians Banti Banerjee, Kushal Bhanushali and Deepak Yadav were among those who returned to the show. Santosh Patra also made an appearance and delivered a comedy act.

When and where to watch India's Got Latent 2 finale?

The finale episode, titled Episode 9, premiered on November 15 at 7 pm. Viewers can watch it on Samay Raina's YouTube channel and stream it on Netflix as well. Within hours of its release, the video garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

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Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 finale to release tonight; here's when to watch episode 9