Samay Raina teases fans with India's Got Latent 2 update, Ashish Chanchlani replies with 'neembu mirchi'

New Delhi:

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina on Wednesday shared an update about the second season of his comedy and talent show India's Got Latent in a fun and quirky way. The show, which first aired on YouTube in February last year, has now been renewed for its second season, which may be streamed on Netflix.

As soon as Samay Raina and the streaming platform teased the new post, social media users and celebrities, including Ashish Chanchlani and others, reacted to it with comments adding "neembu mirchi" emojis to ward off the evil eye (nazar) and bring good fortune.

Samay Raina teases fans with India's Got Latent 2 update

In a collaboration post with Netflix, Samay Raina shared a picture of his bodyguard from India's Got Latent show, who had a "neembu mirchi" charm tied to his pocket. He captioned the post as, "Drop in the comments pls, we’re gonna need it." Take a look below:

Ashish Chanchlani, rapper Raftar, Basir Ali and comedian Rajiv Thakur commented, "Wow… power comic." So far, the Instagram post has garnered over 495K likes and over 24,000 comments.

For the unversed, Samay Raina had earlier announced the second season of his popular show India's Got Latent during his stand-up special Still Alive. However, details regarding its guests and the release date and time of India’s Got Latent 2 have not been shared so far.

All about India's Got Latent controversy

The controversy revolving around Samay Raina's comedy talent show India's Got Latent began after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate remark involving parents while appearing as a panellist on one of the episodes. His remarks received major backlash online, resulting in multiple FIRs against people involved and forcing Samay Raina to delete all show episodes from the video platform.

However, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia made their first joint on-screen appearance together after the controversy on Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show in a special World Laughter Day episode which was aired on Netflix on May 2, 2026.

Also Read: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia joke about India's Got Latent controversy on Kapil Sharma's Show | Watch