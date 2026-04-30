Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ott
  4. Samay Raina says 'no way bro' after Ranveer Allahbadia joins him on Kapil Sharma's show after controversy

Samay Raina says 'no way bro' after Ranveer Allahbadia joins him on Kapil Sharma's show after controversy

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Standup comedian Samay Raina reacted with "no way bro" after Ranveer Allahbadia joins him on Netflix's The Great India Kapil show, marking their appearance together following the India's Got Latent controversy.

Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. Image Source : Instagram/ Netflix
New Delhi:

Netflix India has treated fans with the announcement of a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, where comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia will appear as guests for the special episode on the occasion of World Laughter Day.

Viewers will be able to stream the episode on May 2, 2026, on the Netflix platform at 8 PM. Sharing the announcement video, Netflix India wrote, "World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on 2nd May at 8 PM, only on Netflix."

Social media users have reacted to this post with excitement. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh's son, Ayushmaan Sethi, also reacted to the post and shared that he heard from his mother, who is also the host of the show, that this was one of the funniest episodes. He wrote, "I hear from @archanapuransingh this was one of the funniest episodes. Can’t wait!"

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial 'parent' remark: 'Woh sawaal 8 baar poocha tha'

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Ott Section
Samay Raina Ranveer Allahbadia
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\