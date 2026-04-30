Samay Raina says 'no way bro' after Ranveer Allahbadia joins him on Kapil Sharma's show after controversy

New Delhi:

Netflix India has treated fans with the announcement of a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, where comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia will appear as guests for the special episode on the occasion of World Laughter Day.

Viewers will be able to stream the episode on May 2, 2026, on the Netflix platform at 8 PM. Sharing the announcement video, Netflix India wrote, "World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on 2nd May at 8 PM, only on Netflix."

Social media users have reacted to this post with excitement. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh's son, Ayushmaan Sethi, also reacted to the post and shared that he heard from his mother, who is also the host of the show, that this was one of the funniest episodes. He wrote, "I hear from @archanapuransingh this was one of the funniest episodes. Can’t wait!"

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial 'parent' remark: 'Woh sawaal 8 baar poocha tha'