Samay Raina roasts Huma Qureshi over Toxic's box office in India's Got Latent 2 promo; when to stream

Comedian Samay Raina is back with another episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, and the latest promo promises an entertaining mix of celebrity banter. This time, Samay takes a dig at Huma Qureshi over the box office performance of her film Toxic.

The newly released promo features actress Huma Qureshi alongside comedian Krushna Abhishek, stand-up comedian Ashish Solanki and Balraj Singh Ghai on the panel. Notably, the new episode will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. Find out when to stream it.

Samay Raina roasts Huma Qureshi over Toxic's box office in India's Got Latent 2 promo

In the promo clip, Samay Raina is seen taking a dig at Huma Qureshi over the box office performance of her recent film, Toxic. He jokingly tells the actress, "You know, usually people come here [on India's Got Latent], and then their movie flops. You're the first one to flop a movie and then show up here!"

Huma is quick to respond to Samay's remark with an equally witty comeback. She says, "Dude, I just acted in a movie named Toxic, you're literally toxic in life!"

However, Samay fires back, saying, "But at least people watch me!" The playful exchange has become one of the highlights of the newly released promo, giving viewers a glimpse of the banter in the upcoming episode. Watch the promo below:

When and where to watch India's Got Latent 2 episode?

The new episode of India's Got Latent 2 will premiere on November 13, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. Sharing the promo on Instagram, Netflix India wrote, "Baby maar kar manegi Watch this exclusive episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, out 13 November, only on Netflix!" However, the episode's exact release time has not been announced yet.

Who will join Samay Raina on the panel?

Apart from Huma Qureshi, the upcoming episode will feature comedian Krushna Abhishek, Ashish Solanki and Balraj Singh Ghai on the panel.

Toxic: Box office collection and cast

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was released on August 26 amid strong buzz and opened with Rs 101.10 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. However, the film witnessed a sharp drop in its collections on Day 2, earning Rs 37.65 crore. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 342.26 crore worldwide after 37 days. Its net collection in India stands at Rs 250.13 crore.

Apart from Huma Qureshi, the film features Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Huma Qureshi's work front

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was recently seen in Pooja Meri Jaan, Toxic and Baby Do Die Do. She will next be seen in the fifth season of SonyLIV's series Maharani, which is scheduled to start streaming in February 2027.

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