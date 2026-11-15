Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 finale to release tonight; here's when to watch episode 9

There's good news for the fans of Samay Raina's comedy talent show, India's Got Latent 2, as the comedian has announced the release date and time of the season finale. Samay Raina on Sunday confirmed that the ninth episode will be released tonight, November 15. However, the names of the guests appearing in the finale have not been revealed yet.

Samay Raina announces India's Got Latent 2 finale release date

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Samay shared an update about the upcoming episode. The comedian simply wrote, "India's Got Latent EP 9 Tonight 7 pm (Season Finale)." With this announcement, he confirmed that Episode 9 will mark the conclusion of the second season of the show. Take a look:

(Image Source : SAMAY RAINA'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Samay Raina's Instagram Story.

The announcement has also raised curiosity among viewers about what the final episode has in store. While Samay has shared the premiere time, he has kept the guest lineup under wraps.

When and where to watch India's Got Latent 2 season finale?

The second season's finale is scheduled to premiere at 7 pm on November 15. It is worth noting that all the episodes of the show were previously released simultaneously on Samay Raina's YouTube channel and Netflix. However, this time, Samay has not mentioned the platform on which the finale will be released.

What happened in the previous episode of India's Got Latent 2?

The bonus episode of India's Got Latent 2, featuring guests including Huma Qureshi, Krushna Abhishek, Ashish Solanki, and Balraj Ghai, aired on November 13 exclusively on Netflix. In this episode, a Hyderabad-based theatre artist, Bhagyashree Tarke, emerged as the winner. She entertained the guests with her act as Salma Deewani. Along with the cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Bhagyashree also received two Ai+ Nova 2 smartphones from Samay Raina.

For the unversed, India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2026, with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Aashish Solanki on the panel, alongside Samay Raina and Balraj Ghai. So far, several celebrities have appeared on the show, including Tanmay Bhat, Raghu Ram, Vishal Dadlani, Karan Aujla, Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, MC Stan, and others.

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Who is Bhagyashree Tarke, Hyderabadi theatre artist who won on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2?