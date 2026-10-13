'Tussi na jao': Salman Khan tells KJo in first episode promo of Koffee With Karan final season | Watch

Koffee With Karan is back with its ninth season, and Salman Khan is the first guest to join host Karan Johar. Making his third appearance on the popular chat show, the actor adds a twist to the premiere by briefly taking over Johar's seat.

Salman Khan takes over the Koffee couch as the first guest

The episode featuring Salman Khan brings back memories while offering plenty of candid moments and light-hearted banter. Khan even questions whether this will really be the show's final season, setting the tone for an interesting conversation.

The discussion touches on several aspects of Bollywood today. Khan shares his views on paparazzi culture, social media branding and the industry's growing focus on appearances. He also talks about his physical transformation, recent health setbacks, personal life and long career.

The actor weighs in on the continued appeal of veteran leading men and family entertainers. The conversation also takes an emotional turn towards the end. Khan signs off with a playful “Tussi Na Jao.”

Johar, meanwhile, expresses his gratitude to Khan for being part of some of the show's milestone moments. The exchange gives the season premiere a nostalgic finish.

What did Karan Johar say about the final season of KWK?

Speaking about the final season of the iconic talk show, Karan Johar shared in a statement, "There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy! But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup."

The statement further added, "Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time."

When and where to watch final season of Koffee With Karan?

New episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will stream every Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar. Each episode will feature the who's who from Bollywood, who'll spill the beans on their personal life, gossip, and the rest.

Also read:

'One last time': Koffee With Karan Season 9 release date out, Karan Johar announces final season