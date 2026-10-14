'I'll have children': Salman Khan opens up about having kids in the future on Koffee With Karan 9

Salman Khan opened up about having children someday during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. The actor spoke about relationships during a conversation with host Karan Johar. The episode also saw Salman reflect on Karan's journey as a father. He was joined by Karisma Kapoor on the Koffee couch.

Salman Khan offers profound advice to Karan on loneliness

The conversation began with Karan asking Salman, "Salman Khan belongs to everyone. But who belongs to him?" Salman replied, "Family".

Karan then spoke about his own feelings of loneliness. "And you have a family.. I know I am lonely because I don't have a partner," he said.

Salman, however, offered a different perspective on loneliness. "But you have kids, you have a mother. So, you are fortunate. I am lonely is when nobody wants to be with you. I don't think that people don't want to be with you."

Salman Khan says he will have children someday

Karan then asked Salman if he missed having children of his own. The actor was clear about his plans for the future. "Of course, I will have children at some given point of time," Salman said.

When Karan asked him again, the actor reassured, "Yes, of course I'll have children".

Karan described having children as a big blessing in his life. Salman agreed and said he was happy when the filmmaker became a father. "That's the most amazing thing, and I was really happy for you when you did that. So you can never say that you are lonely. You have two beautiful kids. They will grow up, have girlfriends and boyfriends. They will get married and settle down. They will have children. You will be Grandpa Karan," Salman told him.

The conversation then turned to marriage and relationships. Karan said that growing up, they had seen their parents share their lives as married partners. "I feel that we've seen our parents in marriages, and who've been partners to each other," Karan said.

Salman responded, "But nobody has stopped you from that, Karan." Karan replied, "Yeah, somehow, sometimes..."

Salman then spoke about his own choices and made it clear that he did not blame anyone else for not having a partner. "Nobody stopped me either. It's just that you stopped yourself, and I've stopped myself," he said.

When Karan agreed, Salman continued, "So you cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me. And that is the reason why I could not be with a partner. I can't blame anyone else. It's my decision, and I am happy with that decision."

He concluded the conversation by reiterating that children would be part of his future plans. "But yes, kids will come in."

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

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