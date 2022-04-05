Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupama: Namaste America set pics tease Anupamaa-Vanraj's family life

Follow us on Image Source : IANS The cast of Anupama: Namaste America show

Popular TV show Anupamaa is set to make its way to OTT with its prequel titled Anupama: Namaste America where it will unravel the early life of its lead character. While the prequel added Puja Banerjee to its cast recently, and is set to stream from April 25, special pictures from the prequel's set have been shared, giving fans a sneak-peek into Anupamaa's residence during her early years of marriage.

The pictures give an idea about the physical setting and the universe of the show's prequel. One of the pictures show the younger version of Anupamaa and Vanraj. Another pic shows them with their two kids, who are Toshu and Samar. Other images are from the sets of the Anupama: Namaste America.

Rupali and Sudhanshu look much younger in the prequel as it depicts their initial years of marriage and how the problem started arising in their lives. Anupama: Namaste America is becoming the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show.

Bringing alive the prequel, the series will see the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupamaa and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them will be Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively.

Anupama: Namaste America will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

