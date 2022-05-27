Watch Runway 34 on Amazon Prime Video: Know cost per view & other details about Ajay Devgn’s film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUNWAY34FILM Runway 34

Watch Runway 34 on Amazon Prime Video: Missed watching Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 in theaters? Worry not, you can watch the film on rent on Amazon Prime Video. Inspired by true incidents, Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. The cutting-edge visual treatment of the narrative, a crisp story and screenplay makes the movie an immersive watch. The early access to the film will be handy with Movie Rentals on Prime Video starting on May 27. Both Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members can rent the movie for Rs 199 and experience this pan-India blockbuster from the comfort of their homes.

Runway 34 cast

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Runway 34 features him in the lead, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, among others.

Talking about the film's release on OTT, Ajay Devgn said, “Runway 34 has been my dream project and I am very excited to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. The intent with every movie that I make, is to take it to the widest audience possible. Through the service, the film will be available to movie lovers from every corner of the country – who can enjoy streaming the movie at a time and device of their choice. For those who missed watching the movie in the theatre, you can get together with your friends and family for an at-home movie night this Friday! As a special treat for my fans, I am excited to share some previously unreleased footage from the film – I hope you enjoy it.”

