Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer Mismatched 2 gets a release date, check out the details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ROHITSARAF Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer Mismatched 2 gets a release date

Finally, the wait is over, Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer Mismatched 2 gets a release date this October. It has been now officially announced that Season 2 is releasing on 14th October 2022 exclusively on Netflix. After the rumours doing the rounds about the release date, fans could not keep calm and now finally they can treat themselves to the next season.

In Season 1, we all have witnessed the coming-of-age romantic drama where Dimple (Prajakta Koli), the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi (Rohit Saraf), the hopeless romantic, has lost faith in love. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress, and shocking rivalries. Well, perhaps the unanswered questions about, whether Dimple and Rishi would find their way back to each might be answered this season.

In a unique teaser, we get to see Dimple and Rishi reunite on screen, only for visible tension to take over. Amidst the arguing, the camera pans out and we see possible new partners. Will Rishi and Dimple make #CoupleGoals this year or will new love interests pull the rug out from under them? In the upcoming season, Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey will be seen as contansts. They will be joined by new casts Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor felt insecure about Jackie Shroff's launch by Subhash Ghai. But why?

'Mismatched' is based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel, 'When Dimple Met Rishi', the first season of Mismatched was unveiled in 2020 and was directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

On the work front, Rohit has earlier entertained us in The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. We all will see him next in Pushkar–Gayathri’s Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. YouTube star Prajakta Koli was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.

Also Read: Gauri Khan confirms Koffee With Karan S7 appearance; is she coming with Suhana and SRK? Find out

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit's new look from Maja Ma reminds fans of Aaja Nachle, film to release on October 6

Latest Web Series News