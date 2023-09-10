Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When and where can you watch Ranveer-Alia film for FREE?

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After winning hearts with its theatrical release on July 28, Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to come to you on your mobile screens. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer, romantic drama is now available on OTT, but there's a catch. Yes, you read it right.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now available on Amazon Prime Video. However, fans will have to wait a little more for the film to stream for free. The film can be watched on the OTT platform and can be rented. However, the film can be rented from Prime Video and in-app purchases cannot be made.

Much to the excitement of fans, the makers have added an extra 10 minutes to the original runtime of the film. The final runtime of the film now is 2 hours 58 minutes.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection

Made on a budget of Rs 160 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is still running successfully at theatres and collected Rs 343.98 crore worldwide and became the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film and third-highest-grossing Hindi film. The film also marked the return of Karan Johar as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and the second film of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani traces the love story of Rani Chatterjee, played by Alia Bhatt, and Rocky Randhawa, played by Ranveer Singh. The couple falls in love with each other while trying to revive their grandparents' relationship. However, they need their family's approval to get married to each other.

The film also stars veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. Besides the impressive cast, the film also received applause for its music.

