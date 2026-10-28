Rise and Fall 2: Tehseen Poonawalla enters as wild card, brother Shehzad appears unhappy with his entry

Tehseen Poonawalla, political commentator and Bigg Boss 13 wild card contestant, is set to enter Virender Sehwag-hosted show Rise and Fall 2 as a wild card contestant. He was introduced by the former Indian cricketer during the October 28 episode. However, the upcoming promo suggests that Tehseen's entry has left his brother, Shehzad Poonawalla, unhappy.

Tehseen's arrival is expected to bring a new dynamic to the reality show. His entry has also drawn attention because of his brother's visible reaction to the development.

Tehseen Poonawalla to enter Rise and Fall 2 as wild card

Host Virender Sehwag introduced Tehseen as the latest wild card contestant on Rise and Fall 2 in the October 28 episode of the show. Known for his political commentary and outspoken views, Tehseen is now set to be part of the reality show's ongoing competition.

While Tehseen's entry has grabbed attention, his brother Shehzad Poonawalla's apparent displeasure has also become a talking point.

When and where to watch Rise and Fall 2?

It must be noted that new episodes of Rise and Fall Season 2 stream daily at 12 pm IST. Viewers can watch the reality TV show on Prime Video and MX Player. The second season of Rise and Fall premiered on September 26.

Rise and Fall 2 contestants

The contestants for Rise and Fall Season 2 include Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal, Niharika Tiwari, Siwet Tomar, Kaira Anu, Raj Grover, Irina Rudakova, Manish Kashyap, Kajal Raghwani, and Anish Bhagat.

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Rise and Fall 2 Update: Shehzad Poonawalla's decision puts his friendship with Gautam Gulati to the test