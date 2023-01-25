Republic Day 2023: Web series to binge watch; The Forgotten Army to Special OPS

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Republic Day 2023: Web series to binge watch

Republic Day 2023: On January 26, 2023, India will commemorate the 74th Republic Day. Huge celebrations are held all around the nation to mark the national occasion, which honours the adoption of the Indian Constitution. On the day of the national holiday, many people prefer to go out and participate in festivities, while others prefer to celebrate in the comfort of their own homes. If you have similar plans for this Republic Day, we have put together a list of the best patriotic web series for you to binge-watch and feel proud.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye

The Kabir Khan directorial stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari. It is based on the true events of men and women in the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose. The INA, which was born out of Indian soldiers who defected to the Empire of Japan during WWII, had the first women's infantry regiment since the Russian units of 1917-1918. The story shows how these soldiers (consisting of both men and women) fought against all odds to gain India's independence. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rocket Boys

The Abhay Pannu directorial tells the story of two extraordinary men, Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, who made history while laying the foundation for India's future. The plot is centred on the three pivotal decades in India's history—the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s—and how the nation is developing into a powerful, brave, and independent country. The series stars Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and Regina Cassandra. You can binge-watch the web series on SonyLIV.

The Family Man

The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is one of the most talked-about Hindi web series. Manoj performs the role of Shrikant Tiwari, a middle-class guy who covertly works as a top officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASK) and uses all of his strength and might to preserve his nation. This series perfectly illustrates the essence of being a public servant, torn between his responsibility to the country and his own family. The show is tempered with humour that makes it enjoyable and will instil in you the patriotic spirit. You can stream this series on Amazon Prime Video.

Special Ops

Kay Kay Menon plays Himmat Singh in this television series, a RAW agent looking into the main suspects in the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Vinay Pathak plays the savvy cop who will do everything it takes to assist Himmat. This show perfectly portrays what it means to be an Indian and to have a sense of obligation to the country. All of the episodes are available on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

When discussing terrorist acts, one factor that is frequently overlooked is how they affect hospitals. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is the first web series to depict the reality of what doctors experienced after the terrorist attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. This online series, which stars Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, demonstrates what primary caretakers did to save lives in the face of a terrorist attack when they had a shortage of medical resources and an excessive number of patients. The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Code M

Jennifer Winget anchors this thriller drama, as an Army lawyer, Monica Mehra who gets roped in to solve, what seems like an open and shut case, of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects, killed in an encounter, but uncovers many dark and disturbing secrets in the process. This series is available on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.

Regiment Diaries

Regiment Diaries is a tale of the Indian Army, a living chronicle of events told by the very men who follow the illustrious feats of their predecessors. The series has the soldiers sharing their stories, often inspiring us and bringing tears in our eyes but surely making us realise how much sacrifice goes into protecting the country so that its people can go on living their life peacefully. It is available on Netflix.

