Filmmaker Karan Johar is back with the new episode of his celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan 9, featuring Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan on the Koffee couch. During the episode, actor-politician Ravi Kishan opened up about the hardships he faced while pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He recalled how his father beat him with a leather belt after learning that he had worn a sari for a Ram Leela performance.

He further said his father wanted him to continue the family milk business or take up a government job rather than enter show business. The actor further claimed that his father wanted to kill him, calling him a 'stigma' for the family, but his mother helped him flee.

Ravi Kishan reveals father wanted to 'kill him' in the 90s over his acting dreams

Recalling his journey, Kishan said, "My father was a priest, and he used to do this milk business, and he wanted me to continue doing this milk business or maybe a government job. But the show business, like doing amateur theatre here and there, I even wore a sari in Ram Leela, and played a role. So my father gave me a sound thrashing."

He further revealed that his father beat him with a leather belt and questioned his decision to pursue acting. "He had a leather belt, and he kept saying, 'Do you want to be a dancer?'. Because it was not so widely accepted in the 90s. The cinema industry. To which I said, 'No, father', then Mom helped me flee, saying, 'You should run away', because he wanted to kill me. Like, 'This boy will become a stigma for us. Let's just kill him," he recalled.

The Mirzapur: The Movie actor also spoke about how difficult his journey was, highlighting the struggles he had to overcome to reach where he is today. "People walk and come up in life. I've crawled and I've reached," he said.

The episode gave fans a glimpse of Ravi Kishan's viral dance hook step, which left Akshay Kumar eager to learn it. The two actors also attempted to recreate the steps together. The duo further participated in Karan Johar's rapid-fire round.

Ravi Kishan's work front

On the work front, Ravi Kishan was last seen in Gurmmeet Singh's directorial Mirzapur: The Movie alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and others. He is also a part of Sunny Deol's upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, which also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa and others.

Where to watch Koffee with Karan 9?

The new episode of Koffee with Karan 9 is streaming on JioHotstar. It premiered at 7 pm. Notably, new episodes of the ninth and final season of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show are released every Wednesday at 7 pm. Previous seasons are also available to stream on JioHotstar in India and The Peacock Hub.

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