Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' on OTT- Know when and where to watch the film

Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' was released in theatres on March 17, 2023. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, it also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh. The legal-drama gained critical acclaim, and Rani gave one of her best performances to date. The film is now ready to win hearts on OTT.

On Friday, May 12, the movie premiered on Netflix, and the streaming giant made an announcement about it on Instagram. The caption read, "A fearless mother, her unwavering love for her children and a relentless fight. Watch Rani Mukerji take on the world in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, now streaming on Netflix. #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway."

Meanwhile, the film did decent business at the domestic box office but it had the highest opening ever for a Hindi film in Norway. According to Box Office India, "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway took the highest opening ever for a Hindi film in Norway due to the film having a local setting. The previous record was Raees but that was set over five days while the three day record was Bajrangi Bhaijaan which which Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway comfortably beat."

"The film also scored over Pathaan in Norway and it went on score a healthy $600k in overseas markets which is more than Uunchai and its looking to do better than that film for sure in the long run," BOI added.

About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway:

Rani Mukherji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on true events, it tells the story of an Indian mother, who fights with the government of Norway for the custody of her children. Rani packs a punch as a grieving mother who fights with a nation to get back the custody of her children. Her character is inspired by Sagarika Bhattacharya.

