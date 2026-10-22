Ramayana OTT platform confirmed, Ranbir Kapoor's epic to stream via pay-per-view model after theatrical run

The OTT platform for Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated Ramayana has been confirmed, with the epic set to stream under a pay-per-view model after its theatrical run. The announcement marks a new approach to the film's digital release, allowing viewers to watch the much-awaited epic online after its big-screen release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. Here's where you can watch the film online after its theatrical run.

Where to stream Ramayana on OTT?

According to the announcement, JioHotstar and Prime Focus Studios have joined hands to bring the much-anticipated mythological epic to audiences through a pay-per-view model in India.

Following its exclusive theatrical window, viewers in India will be able to watch the film on JioHotstar through a dedicated on-demand purchase option. The announcement does not specify the digital release date or the price viewers will have to pay to access the film.

Unlike a conventional subscription-based streaming release, the announced pay-per-view model will allow viewers to purchase access to the film separately on the platform.

Ramayana: Part One cast and crew

Produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a two-part live-action cinematic event directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film's screenplay has been adapted by Shridhar Raghavan from Valmiki's epic.

Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi will play Sita. Yash will play Ravana, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

The film features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery have handled production design, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are associated with the action sequences.

Ramayana: Part One releases worldwide in cinemas on 5 November 2026, this Diwali, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Ramayana sees strong buzz in Day 1 advance booking

The makers officially opened advance bookings for Ramayana on October 20, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.96 crore in advance bookings for its opening day on November 5, while the collection stands at Rs 3.13 crore excluding blocked seats.

Also Read:

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana witnesses strong Day 1 advance booking in India, earns over Rs 4 crore | Details