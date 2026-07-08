Ram Kapoor recalls his 'countless' affairs before marrying Gautami Kapoor, calls himself a playboy

New Delhi:

Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor made a candid confession about his past relationships during the latest episode of the reality show Lock Upp 2, admitting that he had "countless" affairs before marrying Gautami Kapoor.

His remarks quickly caught the attention of fellow contestant Shreya Kalra, to whom he was narrating the story, while also recalling how producer Ektaa Kapoor had once warned Gautami about his reputation before their wedding.

What did Ram Kapoor say about his multiple affairs before marrying Gautami Kapoor?

Describing himself as a "playboy" in his younger days, Ram said that his life changed completely after marriage. "Okay, I'll tell you honestly. When everyone came to know that Gautami and Ram were getting married, Ektaa, who is my friend, called Gautami Kapoor and told her, 'What are you doing? He's had so many affairs. What are you doing?'" Ram shared on the show.

He further revealed that Ektaa's concern was genuine, acknowledging that his image at the time justified her warning. "Ektaa was worried for her. And I acknowledge that what Ektaa did was right because I was that man," he admitted.

When Shreya Kalra asked him whether he had ever had an affair after getting married, Ram was quick to clarify that he had remained faithful throughout his marriage. "After marriage, I have not had even a single affair. Before marriage? Can't count," he said, drawing attention for his frank admission.

Ram's candid revelations have sparked conversations among viewers, with many praising him for openly acknowledging his past instead of trying to hide it. Others appreciated that he credited his marriage with bringing stability and commitment into his life.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor's love story

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, both 52, first met while working together on the television show, Ghar Ek Mandir (2000). Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life relationship, and the couple tied the knot in 2003. Over the years, they have become one of the most admired couples in the television industry.

The couple has two children, a daughter, Sia, and a son, Aks, and often shares glimpses of their family life on social media. Despite being among the industry's most recognisable faces, Ram and Gautami have largely kept their personal lives away from unnecessary controversy, making Ram's latest confession all the more surprising for fans.

Ram Kapoor's work front

Ram Kapoor has enjoyed a successful career across television, films, and streaming platforms, with memorable performances in shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, as well as several Bollywood projects. Gautami, too, has remained a familiar face on television through multiple popular serials.

While Ram's revelation revisited a chapter from his past, he made it clear that his life underwent a complete transformation after marrying Gautami. By openly accepting his former reputation and expressing gratitude for the stability his marriage brought, the actor offered viewers a rare and honest glimpse into his personal journey.

This story has been written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is a trainee with India TV Digital.

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