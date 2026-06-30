Ram Kapoor brutally trolled for saying cheating is 'not a deal breaker'; Akanksha Chamola disagrees

New Delhi:

Ram Kapoor has once again landed in the middle of a controversy on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. After facing criticism over his old 'gang rape remark' and an earlier incident involving a task, the actor is now being called out for his take on infidelity in marriage.

What did Ram Kapoor say that landed him in controversy?

During a conversation inside the house, contestant Shreya Kalra asked Ram how he would react if he found out his partner had cheated on him. In response, the actor said, "No, you find the connection again. I'll tell you something. If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker. Marriage is hard, and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day."

He went on to explain why he believes relationships can survive infidelity. "Sometimes during 20-25 years of marriage, what happens is you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods. Bad phase mein agar galti se kisi ek se kuch hojaaye, agar aap unke bagair nahi jee sakte aur aapne bacchon ke bagair nahi jee sakte (If, during a bad phase, one of you ends up making a mistake, and you realise you can't live without your partner or your children), then time heals everything, and nothing is a dealbreaker. Sometimes it happens by mistake."

Akanksha Chamola intervened and contradicted him

Akanksha Chamola, who has been making headlines after her divorce announcement with Gaurav Khanna, became a part of the discussion. She did not agree with Ram's opinion and contradicted him. She maintained that physical intimacy cannot happen "by mistake" because it involves several conscious decisions. According to her, cheating is always a choice and not an accident.

How did fans react to Ram Kapoor's statement?

Soon after, the clip went viral, and social media users weighed in with their opinions. While a few agreed that relationships deserve second chances, many criticised Ram Kapoor's comments. One user wrote, "Ram Kapoor out here justifying cheating and then saying, “Glti se ho jata hai.” I just can’t with this man But I really liked that Akansha took a stand."

Another penned, "#RamKapoor ne kitni baar has he cheated on his wife? Charansparsh, Iss Ki biwi ko. He’s fxking normalizing infidelity."

Here are the other posts:

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has brought together 15 celebrities from across the entertainment industry. The contestants include Sunita Ahuja, Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Riyaz Ali, Shreshta Iyer, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Akansha Chaudhary, Harshad Chopra, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover.

The reality show is currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes premiere every week from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

Also read: Akanksha Chamola reveals why she parted ways from Gaurav Khanna: 'You want to leave me…'