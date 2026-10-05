Has Rakhi Sawant entered Rise and Fall Season 2 as a contestant? All you need to know

Rakhi Sawant brought her trademark energy to the Rise and Fall Season 2 Tower as she interacted with the Rulers and Workers. From dancing with Gautam Gulati to teaming up with Karan Patel for a fun performance, Rakhi made sure her entry was anything but quiet.

Rakhi Sawant at Rise and Fall 2

Rakhi Sawant was present on the sets of Rise and Fall 2 as a guest over the weekend. The show's team has confirmed to India TV that the actress-performer won't be a contestant on the show.

However, her visit brought the trademark fun to the show. It began with Ultimate Ruler Tej Pratap Yadav watching her perform a Radha dance. She then joined the contestants for some fun moments. Rakhi danced with Gautam, teamed up with Karan for a romantic performance and shared a playful moment with Manish, who lifted her. Raj also entertained the group with his mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan.

But Rakhi did not come to the Tower only for the entertainment. She also gave Swara Bhasker and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary a reality check, adding some straight talk to the otherwise fun-filled visit.

Virender Sehwag names Kajal Raghwani 'Worker of the Week'

The Tower also saw host Virender Sehwag stepping in to shake things up. He praised Kajal Raghwani for her gameplay and named her the "Worker of the Week". Sehwag said, “Jitna badiya voh kheli hai”. When Gautam complimented Kajal, she jokingly replied, “Cheater ho aap”, before making it clear that she was only joking.

Sehwag also called out Kaira for giving up during the Barood factory task. He told her, “Main chahta hu tum apna game khele, dusro ke liye give up na kare”. Meanwhile, the cheating allegations continued to create tension. Gautam discussed them with Shehzad and urged him to accept responsibility for his actions.

Dupahiya Season 2 cast brings Dhadakpur chaos

The Tower later welcomed the cast of Dupahiya Season 2. They arrived in Dhadakpur style with a garage box and plenty of entertainment.

Raj handed Shehzad a screwdriver, while Niharika gave Gautam a puncture kit and took a playful dig at his hawabaazi. Gautam responded, “Now the game has started.” Swara handed Tej a side stand, while Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane put Karan Patel through a hilarious Sanskrit lesson. Nirahua and Kajal also danced after Sehwag made a special request. The fun eventually gave way to the game. The Rulers had the power to decide who would stay and who would fall. After deliberation, they voted Anish Bhagat out of the Tower.

Priyanka chooses money and falls to the Basement

The next Fall brought another major twist. Three pairs went up against each other, while Gautam Gulati faced the challenge alone. Swara Bhasker and Raj, along with Karan Patel and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, chose Shehzad Poonawalla and Irina Rudakova. Gautam, Shehzad and Irina, meanwhile, chose Priyanka and Karan.

With the votes tied, Tej Pratap Yadav became the tiebreaker and put Karan and Priyanka in the danger zone. The two then got a chance to save themselves on the Fortune Floor. Before the challenge, however, Priyanka and Gautam got into a heated argument.

Priyanka accused Gautam of lying and manipulating her. She said, “I don't lie, I don't manipulate. Maine saari feelings express ki thi, maine manipulate nahi kiya tha…. Whatever you said was a lie, you are a liar Gautam Gulati…… You can't stand a strong lady, that's your graph….” Gautam hit back, saying, “You're Priyanka, you're the queen. I am the king here.”

The Fortune Pyramid started with Rs 38 lakh, but the amount kept dropping as the two waited to make their move. The first person to press the Fortune button would fall to the Basement, while the other would remain in the Penthouse.

When the amount dropped to Rs 6 lakh, Priyanka pressed the button. She saved the remaining money but was sent to the Basement. The move cost the Rulers Rs 32 lakh from the Fortune Pyramid.

Priyanka's decision immediately created tension in the Penthouse. The Rulers turned against her, while another argument broke out between Swara and Raj. With Priyanka now in the Basement and Rs 32 lakh gone, the power equations inside the Tower shifted once again.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free exclusively on Prime Video, with fresh episodes every day at 12 noon.

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