Raakh trailer out now: Prime Video promises a layered murder mystery led by Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre | Watch

New Delhi:

Prime Video has unveiled today the terrifying teaser video of their upcoming thriller series Raakh. The fictional drama is directed by Prosit Roy and executive produced by him along with the writing and creation of the series by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, alongside dialogue by Ayush Trivedi.

The trailer showcases a horrific and unimaginable crime that not only affects the lives of the families of the victims but also uncovers the darkness of human nature.

Raakh trailer out now

Raakh trailer opens up with Aamir Bashir and Sonali Bendre playing on-screen couple telling a police officer about their kidnapped kids. The cop is later seen in a rather dilemma and ethical predicament while solving the cast. This role is played by Ali Fazal and Dibyendu Bhattacharya will be seen in the role of his senior. On the other hand, Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi playing Ali's on-screen father in the series.

Moreover, the Humko Mann Ki Shakti Dena song by Gulzar from 1971's Guddi movie adds on to the effect of the trailer. The Prime Video series is set in 1970s Delhi. By the looks of it, Raakh looks interesting and intriguing.

Watch the trailer here:

Ali Fazal on his role of SI Jayprakash

While speaking about his character, Ali Fazal said, "When I was first approached for Raakh, I expected it to be a conventional investigative crime thriller, but the moment I read the script, I was drawn in. Anusha, Sandeep and Prosit have woven a story that is layered, emotionally intense, and packed with gritty realism. Jayprakash is an introvert, the unlikely cop, whose mind I found exciting to explore along with the minds of the suspects. Flawed, conflicted, and constantly trying to prove himself within a rapidly changing political and social environment. What makes Raakh truly compelling is that it is a character study as much as it is a police procedural. I believe it will make for a riveting watch for audiences in India and globally.”

Raakh cast and release date

The lead cast includes Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir, while others playing pivotal roles include Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Rakh will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.

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