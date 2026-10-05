R Madhavan to host global business reality show Game Changers, here's all you need to know

R Madhavan is set to host a new global business reality format titled 'Game Changers', produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Limited. The company announced the original format, which has been created by Optimystix and is being developed as an internationally scalable entertainment property.

The show will be produced in Dubai for the Middle East market, with plans to expand the format across different geographies. Production is scheduled to begin shortly.

'Game Changers' will bring together entrepreneurship, innovation, investment and human stories, giving startup founders from across the world an opportunity to pitch their ventures before an international panel of investors. The panel will have representation from Dubai, London, Russia and the United States.

R Madhavan to lead the global business format

With R Madhavan at the helm, the show aims to combine business-focused storytelling with mainstream entertainment. According to Optimystix, his presence will bring credibility, warmth and insight to the founder journeys featured on the show.

The format will focus not only on business pitches but also on the ambition, resilience, strategy and personal conviction behind the ventures. It will offer viewers a look at the challenges involved in building, funding and scaling a company in a competitive global economy.

Dubai to serve as the launchpad

Dubai has been chosen as the production base for the Middle East edition of 'Game Changers'. Optimystix described the city as an international business hub that connects Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

The company sees the UAE edition as the first step towards a wider international rollout. Future possibilities include regional editions, language adaptations, format licensing and digital-first content extensions.

The format is also being positioned as a property with multiple commercial opportunities, including sponsorships, branded integrations, digital extensions, format licensing and adaptations across different markets.

Optimystix eyes expansion through owned IP

For Optimystix, 'Game Changers' is being developed as more than a new television show. The company sees the project as an owned intellectual property that could generate long-term value through repeat seasons, regional adaptations, licensing and distribution opportunities.

Commenting on the project, Optimystix Founder and Chairman Vipul D Shah said, "'Game Changers' is being developed as a future-facing global entertainment franchise for Optimystix, which is more than a new show. It is an owned IP with the potential to travel across markets, attract marquee brand partnerships and create multiple monetisation streams over time."

He added that the company was combining its experience in creating mass-audience entertainment with a format focused on entrepreneurship, innovation and investment.

Show to spotlight founders and their journeys

Rajesh Bahl, Co-Founder and Group CEO, said the format goes beyond a conventional pitch show and will focus on the ambition, resilience, strategy and personal conviction behind promising businesses.

The show is part of Optimystix's wider strategy of building owned and co-owned intellectual properties while expanding across film, regional content, animation and digital-first businesses.

Optimystix Entertainment India Limited is listed on NSE Emerge and has a presence across television, feature films, OTT, digital content and animation. According to the company, it has created and produced more than 160 television shows over the past two decades and received more than 75 industry awards. Its portfolio includes 'Comedy Circus', 'Crime Patrol', 'Baalveer', 'Rising Star' and 'Laughter Chefs', as well as films including 'OMG 2', 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'The Diplomat'.

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